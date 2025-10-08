UGC NET December 2025 registration is now open. Eligible candidates can apply online until November 7, 2025. Check application fees by category, exam pattern, syllabus for Paper 1 & 2, and marking scheme. Don’t miss this opportunity to apply on time!

UGC NET December 2025: If you're aiming to pursue a PhD, become an Assistant Professor at a college or university, or qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), here’s some good news: the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened online registration for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Read on to learn how to apply, the last date for submission, and key details about the exam pattern.

Last date to apply for the UGC NET December exam

The last date to apply online for UGC NET December 2025 is November 7, 2025, until 11:50 PM. After this, the facility to make corrections in the application form will be available from November 10 to November 12, 2025.

Event and Activity Date and Detail Date for submission of online application form October 7, 2025, to November 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM) Last date for fee submission November 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM) Correction in application form November 10 to November 12, 2025 (until 11:50 PM) Announcement of Exam City To be announced later Admit Card Download To be announced later Date of Examination To be announced later Exam Center, Date, and Shift Will be mentioned on the admit card Recorded Responses and Answer Key Will be updated on the website later

What is the category-wise application fee for the NET exam?

General/Unreserved (UR) - ₹1150

General-EWS and OBC-NCL - ₹600

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) - ₹325

How to fill the UGC NET 2025 application form?

First, go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET Registration link on the homepage.

Complete the registration and log in.

Fill out the application form and enter the required information correctly.

Pay the fee and submit the form.

After submission, take a printout and keep it safe for your records.

Candidates should note that the email and mobile number provided in the application form must belong to them, their parents, or guardians, as all information and communication from NTA will be sent to this number and email.

UGC NET December 2025 Direct Link to Apply

UGC NET Exam Format

The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT)-

Part Number of Questions Marks Details Time Duration Part 1 50 100 All questions are compulsory 3 hours (180 minutes) without a break Part 2 100 200 All questions are compulsory 3 hours (180 minutes) without a break

Part 1 will have questions on Teaching and Research Aptitude. It will include questions to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, general awareness, and divergent thinking.

Part 2 will be based on your chosen subject and will test your domain knowledge.

Language Option: The question paper will be available in English and Hindi (except for language-specific papers). Choose the language carefully while filling out the form, as it cannot be changed later.

What is the UGC NET exam marking scheme?

Each correct answer will be awarded 2 marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

If a question is left unanswered or marked for review, no marks will be awarded.

If a question has more than one correct option due to a technical or human error, candidates who have marked any of the correct options will be awarded 2 marks.

UGC NET December 2025 Helpline Number

If you face any issues while applying for UGC NET December 2025, you can call 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for help. The application process is ongoing, so candidates preparing for UGC NET 2025 should apply online in a timely manner. For any latest updates, visit the official website.