UGC NET December 2025: The NTA has released the exam dates for UGC NET December 2025. The exams will be held from December 31 to January 7. Learn about the application process, fees, exam pattern, and important dates and details.

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date: Important update for candidates appearing in the UGC NET December 2025 exam – The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam dates for the December session. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026 at various centres across India. Candidates can visit the official websites nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2025: Important Dates

According to the notification released by NTA-

Last date to fill the application form: November 7, 2025

Last date to submit exam fees: November 7, 2025

Form correction window: From November 10 to November 12, 2025

Exam date: December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule Official Notice Here

UGC NET Exam Pattern and Timing

The UGC NET December exam will be a total of 3 hours and will include two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers will have objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions will be asked in the exam. There will be no break between the two papers. The total marks for the exam will be 300.

How to apply for the UGC NET December exam?

Candidates who want to appear for this exam can apply online by following the steps given below-

First, go to the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the UGC NET December 2025 notice.

Now go to the Apply Online link and fill in your details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee online.

After submitting the form, take a printout of it.

How much is the application fee?

The application fee for the UGC NET December 2025 exam is different for each category. Which includes-

General, Unreserved category: ₹1150

OBC (NCL), EWS category: ₹600

SC, ST, PwD, Third Gender: ₹325

The fee can be paid only through online mode.

UGC NET December 2025: Helpline Number

If candidates have any questions related to the application process or the exam, they can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Additionally, they can also be contacted via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Before applying, candidates should carefully read the notification available on the official website to avoid any mistakes.

