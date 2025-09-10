Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit offers free 12-day UGC/CSIR NET/JRF coaching for minority postgraduate students. Prepare for General Paper 1 with expert guidance. Don’t miss this opportunity to boost your exam success. Apply now!

Kalady: Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, in partnership with the Department of Minority Welfare, is providing free UGC/CSIR NET/JRF exam coaching for minority students from the university and other colleges. This fully funded programme is open to 50 selected students and focuses on General Paper 1 through 12 offline sessions conducted on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Coaching Details

Attendance is compulsory for all 12 days. Eligible applicants include first-year postgraduate students who have achieved 55% marks and are progressing to their second year, as well as those who have completed their postgraduate studies with 55% marks.

Admission is reserved exclusively for minority students, with priority given to those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Students from Above Poverty Line (APL) families with an annual income below eight lakh rupees are also eligible. The application deadline is 12th September. For further information, please contact 9048969806.

