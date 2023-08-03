Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC identifies 20 'fake' universities; Delhi and Uttar Pradesh top the list

    The list of "fake" universities includes eight institutions from Delhi, four from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry. "Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose," UGC Secretary said.

    UGC identifies 20 fake universities Delhi and Uttar Pradesh top the list gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently declared 20 universities to be "fake" and unapproved to provide degrees. Among them, Delhi has the highest number of such institutions, with eight universities falling under this category. According to UGC Secretary, Manish Joshi, claims that these colleges have been awarding degrees in defiance of the UGC Act. He emphasised that because these universities lack the authorization to award legitimate degrees, degrees earned from them would not be acknowledged for use in further education or the workforce.

    Eight universities from Delhi, four from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry are on the list of "fake" universities.

    Also Read | Life lessons from billionaire Richard Branson: Can an introvert can be a good leader?

    All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) are among the universities mentioned in Delhi.

    Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homoeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad are the four institutions from Uttar Pradesh that are included on the list.

    Both Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have two universities: the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and the Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research in West Bengal, and the Christ New Testament Deemed University and the Bible Open University of India in Andhra Pradesh.

    The "fake" universities also include Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra), St. John's University (Kerala), Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry).

    Also Read | Staggering! Netflix is offering a whopping Rs 7.4 crore annual salary for AI product manager

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 12 supplementary results OUT on cbseresults.nic.in AJR

    CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 12 supplementary results OUT on cbseresults.nic.in

    Life lessons from billionaire Richard Branson: Can an introvert can be a good leader?

    Life lessons from billionaire Richard Branson: Can an introvert can be a good leader?

    Staggering Netflix is offering a whopping Rs 7.4 crore annual salary for AI product manager snt

    Staggering! Netflix is offering a whopping Rs 7.4 crore annual salary for AI product manager

    NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC registration begins today on mcc.nic.in AJR

    NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC registration begins today on mcc.nic.in

    Kerala Plus One Admission: 97 additional batches allotted; Malappuram gets 53 anr

    Kerala Plus One Admission: 97 additional batches allotted; Malappuram gets 53

    Recent Stories

    Nuh violence: Haryana govt partially lifts mobile internet suspension from 1 PM to 4 PM in nearby districts AJR

    Nuh violence: Haryana govt partially lifts mobile internet suspension from 1 PM to 4 PM in nearby districts

    iQOO Z7 Pro 5G tipped to launch soon Here is what we know so far gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro 5G tipped to launch soon; Here's what we know so far

    Ukrainians beings forced to become Russian citizens amid harsh retaliation threats, finds research snt

    Ukrainians being forced to become Russian citizens amid harsh retaliation threats, finds research

    Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans with Cleavage, Hourglass figure in BLACK halter neck bralette vma

    Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans with Cleavage, Hourglass figure in BLACK halter neck bralette

    Football Arsenal triumph in Emirates Cup final with dramatic penalty shootout win over Monaco (Watch) osf

    WATCH: Arsenal beat Monaco on penalties to clinch Emirates Cup; Arteta, Nketiah delighted

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon