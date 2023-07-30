Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Staggering! Netflix is offering a whopping Rs 7.4 crore annual salary for AI product manager

    The role will be based at Netflix's Los Gatos, California, headquarters or remotely on the west coast and intends to "increase the leverage" of Netflix's machine learning program. 

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Netflix is currently seeking to hire an Artificial Intelligence product manager, and they are willing to offer an impressive salary range of up to USD 900,000 (Rs 7,40,33,775). The position's official title is Product Manager - Machine Learning Platform, and the successful candidate will be based at Netflix's headquarters in Los Gatos, California, or can work remotely on the west coast. The role, which is still open, intends to "increase the leverage" of Netflix's machine learning program.

    The responsibilities of the product manager will involve implementing AI across all aspects of Netflix's business, including content acquisition and personalizing user recommendations. With Netflix having more than 230 million members in over 190 countries, machine learning and artificial intelligence play crucial roles in driving innovation and shaping the future of entertainment globally. These technologies are used for personalization, optimizing payment processing, and other revenue-focused initiatives.

    "With more than 230 million members in over 190 countries, Netflix continues to shape the future of entertainment around the world. Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation, from personalization for members to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives," the company stated on its website.

    "Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation in all areas of the business. From helping us buy and create great content, helping members choose the right title for them through personalization, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives," the job description read further.

    To qualify for the position, candidates should have experience working with a centralized machine learning platform, the ability to collaborate effectively with Netflix's engineers, and possess strong written communication and strategic thinking skills.

    Additionally, Netflix is also offering a competitive annual salary of USD 650,000 (Rs 5 crore) for the role of technical director in its Game Studio, which also requires knowledge of AI.

    Interestingly, the job listings come at a time when the Writer's Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, are on strike, expressing concerns over pay and the increasing use of AI in the entertainment industry. This offer by Netflix has raised eyebrows and intensified the ongoing debate over the priorities of Hollywood.

