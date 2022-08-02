Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Application process begins from August 2; know eligibility criteria, age limit, fees

    August 2 marks the start of the application process, and August 22 is the deadline for submitting applications and paying fees. Interested candidates may submit an online application at ibps.in. In October, the preliminary examination will take place. Preliminary exam results will be released in November. IBPS will shortly disclose the precise dates.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Applications are being accepted for the positions of management trainees and probationary officers (POs) by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). August 2 marks the start of the application process, and August 22 is the deadline for submitting applications and paying fees. Interested candidates may submit an online application at ibps.in. This hiring procedure will fill 6432 open positions in total. In October, the preliminary examination will take place. Preliminary exam results will be released in November. IBPS will shortly disclose the precise dates.

    IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

    Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in
    Step 2: Click on the online application link for the IBPS PO recruitment 2022.
    Step 3. Register with your details.
    Step 4: Complete the application and add photographs.
    Step 5: Pay the cost and submit the form.

    Education required: Candidates must hold a graduate-level degree in any subject at the very least.
    Age limit: As on August 1, 2022, the maximum age for candidates is 30, with a minimum age requirement of 20. According to government regulations, the upper age restriction will be lowered for the restricted groups.
    Fees: Candidates must pay an application and notification fee of Rs 850. SC, ST, and PwBD category members must pay Rs 175 in total.

    The preliminary exams will be administered via a computer-based test (CBT). There will be 100 questions overall, each worth one mark. Candidates must achieve the minimal cut-off scores in each of the three examinations, which will be determined by IBPS. IBPS will evaluate how many participants in each category are sufficient based on the standards before selecting a shortlist for the online main test. One-fourth, or 0.25 of the total points for that question, will be subtracted for each incorrect response. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination must next participate for the main examination and an interview.

