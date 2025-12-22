CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta’s first reaction after seeing her AIR 1 result is going viral.Learn her 3 success tips and preparation strategy to crack CLAT with top rank.

CLAT 2026 Topper Geetali Gupta: 17-year-old Geetali Gupta from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, surprised everyone by securing All India Rank 1 in CLAT 2026 with 112.75 marks. Her reaction after seeing her result has gone viral on social media. Moreover, you might be surprised to learn about her preparation method. Geetali Gupta never resorted to overnight studies. Her mantra was always clear: complete the tasks set for the day thoroughly. After the exam, her initial feeling was one of surprise and slight doubt. According to Geetali Gupta, she found the paper easy, but others' opinions made her feel it was a bit difficult. See CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta's reaction after seeing her result below-

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CLAT 2026 Topper Geetali Gupta is a Humanities Stream Student

Geetali Gupta is currently in 12th grade and is a humanities stream student. Political Science, History, Geography, Economics, and English are her favorite subjects. She enjoys debating and likes Civics and Political Science, which sparked her interest in law. Despite not being from the science stream, she likes math. This skill also helped her in the Quantitative section of CLAT.

Geetali Gupta's CLAT Preparation Strategy

Geetali Gupta started her CLAT preparation in the 11th grade. Initially, the preparation was limited to just understanding the paper. The real hard work began after CLAT 2025. She balanced her board exams and CLAT preparation with the help of her school and online platforms. If she missed a class, she would watch the recorded sessions, which caused no issues. General Knowledge was a challenge for her. She also faced difficulties with Logical Reasoning initially, but mock tests and analysis made her stronger.

Dream of Admission to NLU Bangalore, Reveals Three Success Mantras

CLAT topper Geetali Gupta has kept NLU Bangalore as her first option for law admission. Her three main success mantras are: understanding mistakes and what's right, consistency, and being kind to oneself while trusting mentors. During her preparation, she used social media in a balanced way. In the middle of the year, she even deactivated her Instagram for a short period.