    TS TET Result 2022 announced; know how to check, qualifying percentage

    Candidates can view the TS TET result 2022 on the official website by logging in with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    The Department of School Education in Hyderabad released the TS TET Result 2022 on July 1, 2022. Candidates who took the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test can view their results at tstet.cgg.gov.in, the TSTET's official website. The examination took place on June 12, 2022.

    Candidates can view the TS TET result 2022 on the official website by logging in with their hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates can check the results by following the simple steps outlined below.

    Over 3 lakh people registered for the TSTET 2022 exam, which was held on June 15, 2022. The final answer keys were made available on June 30, and the results are now available online. Here are some direct links.

    Here's how to check the TS TET result 2022:
    1) Go to the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in
    2) Click on the result link available on the home page
    3) Enter the required login details and click on submit
    4) The result will be on the display 
    5) Check the details on the result and download the page
    6) Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

    A total of 3,18,506 candidates took the TET Paper 1 exam out of 3,51,468 candidates who registered for the exam. A total of 2,77,900 candidates registered for the TS TET Paper 2 exam, but only 2,51,070 candidates took the exam.

    The qualifying percentage for the General category is 60 per cent and above, 50 per cent and above for Backward Classes, and 40 per cent for SC/ST/Differently Abled. A minimum of 75 per cent disability is required for Hearing Impaired candidates to be considered under the PH category.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 1:12 PM IST
