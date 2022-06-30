TS SSC Results 2022: Telangana 10th results today; know how to check, passing marks and more

Students must have their TS SSC hall tickets on available to check their results. To check their grades, students must enter the roll number printed on their hall ticket. Furthermore, after obtaining the marksheets, students must check the hall ticket to ensure that all of the information is valid.

Around 5 lakh Telangana students will check their Telangana class 10 results on June 30. The BSE Telangana or SSC Board will have a press conference at 11 a.m. to release the results, and the link to check the score is likely to become online around 11:30 at bse.telangana.gov.in. From May 23 to June 1, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education held the TS SSC Exams 2022. During the current COVID-19 epidemic, the examinations were held in 2,861 exam centres around the state.

Here's how to check the results

Check out the official websites at bse.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Select the appropriate TS SSC result link.

Enter all of the essential information and press the submit button.

The results of your TS SSC will be presented on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Also Read | AP PGECET 2022: Application correction window opens; know important dates, how to do changes

Students must check the following items in their markssheets after obtaining the results.

Correct spelling

Marks

Personal information such as school name, parents, topics, and so on

Grade marks

In the event of an emergency, students must contact authorities as soon as possible.

Students must achieve a minimum of 35% in order to meet the Telangana Board's passing requirements. It should be emphasised that in disciplines involving practicals, students must pass both the theoretical and practical tests. Passing marks on a 100-point paper are 40, whereas passing scores on an 80-point paper are 20. Those who fail one or two subjects will, nevertheless, be able to sit the compartment tests.

Also Read | HP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; know toppers, pass percentage, other details