TS inter hall tickets 2022: TS 1st, 2nd-year hall tickets to be out soon, here's how to download

    The TS inter hall tickets will be available on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will announce the TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year hall tickets 2022 soon. The TS Inter Hall tickets will be available on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in for download. Below are the steps to help you understand how to download the hall tickets. 

    Candidates should note that the hall tickets are still not announced and will be out soon. Interhall tickets would be on manabadi.

    Here are steps to download the hall ticket:
    1) Navigate to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
    2) Scroll down for the TSBIE IPE 2022 section on the home page.
    3) The link will be activated.
    4) Click and enter your previous hall ticket number (SSC or TS Inter 1st year, as applicable) and your date of birth (DoB) and now enter. 
    5) On the screen, the hall ticket will appear.

    The TS Intermediate examinations for 1st and 2nd-year students would begin between May 6, 2022, and conclude on May 23, 2022. Nearly 9 lakh students each year appear for the intermediate examinations. In 2021, the intermediate examinations for the second year were cancelled due to the second wave of the pandemic.

    This year's exam will be held offline and according to the timetable. The previous schedule was later updated to include the JEE Main 2022 exam dates. These dates have since been rescheduled for June and July.

