    HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 to be released on April 26; know how to download

    HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 can be downloaded from the official website.  

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Haryana Public Service Commission will announce HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 on April 26, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can access the admit card through the official site of HPSC, hpsc.net.in. 

    The main examination will be conducted between May 6 to May 8, 2022, at Panchkula. The official notice stated that the admit cards for the Main Examination will be released on the commission's site on April 26, 2022. Candidates can access/download the admit cards from the commission's website. Commission will not send any admit cards via post or courier. 

    Here's how to download it: 
    1) Navigate the official site of the HPSC, hpsc.gov.in.
    2) On the homepage, click on the HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card 2021 link.
    3) Key in the login details and submit.
    4) The admit card will appear on the screen. 
    5) Check the details and download the page.
    6) Print if required for further need. 

    Previously, the Main examination was slated to be held between  December 3 and December 5, 2021, which was delayed for unknown reasons. For more details, the candidates can visit the official site of HPSC. 

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
