TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has announced the admit cards for the TJEE 2022 examination. Candidates, appearing for the examination can download the admit cards from the official site of the TBJEE, tbjee.nic.in. The TJEE exams will be conducted on April 27, 2022, Wednesday. On April 29, 2022, the answer key will be available.

Learn how to download:

1) Navigate to the official website, tbjee.nic.in.

2) Click on the home screen link, showing download admit cards for TJEE-2021.

3) Fill in the requested credentials and log in.

4) Now, the admit card will display on the screen.

5) Download it and save it.

6) If required, take a printout.

