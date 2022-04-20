Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download

    Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit cards from the official site.

    TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tripura, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has announced the admit cards for the TJEE 2022 examination. Candidates, appearing for the examination can download the admit cards from the official site of the TBJEE, tbjee.nic.in. The TJEE exams will be conducted on April 27, 2022, Wednesday. On April 29, 2022, the answer key will be available. 

    Learn how to download:
    1) Navigate to the official website, tbjee.nic.in.
    2) Click on the home screen link, showing download admit cards for TJEE-2021.
    3) Fill in the requested credentials and log in.
    4) Now, the admit card will display on the screen.
    5) Download it and save it.
    6) If required, take a printout.

    Also Read: TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board exam new dates for class 12 announced; check here

    Also Read: CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download

    Also Read: UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today; know important guidelines

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know

    UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today know important guidelines gcw

    UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today; know important guidelines

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today, learn how to check - adt

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today; Learn how to check

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download - adt

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download

    Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here - adt

    Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here

    Recent Stories

    Spine-chilling video shows a woman fainting and falling under a train before; watch - gps

    Spine-chilling video shows a woman fainting and falling under a train; watch

    tennis Andy Murray to make clay-court return with Madrid Open wildcard snt

    Andy Murray to make clay-court return with Madrid Open wildcard

    IMF projection 2022-23: What worked in India's favour

    IMF projection 2022-23: What worked in India's favour

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, orders UK Court-dnm

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, orders UK Court

    AYUSH Visa: What does this mean for foreigners coming to India-dnm

    AYUSH Visa: What does this mean for foreigners coming to India

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon