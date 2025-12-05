Free Entrepreneurship Training for Women: Turn Skills into Income in Just One Month
Free one-month vocational training for women aged 18–45 offers skills in handicraft making, marketing, and accessing government subsidies. A golden opportunity to start a business and earn lakhs through entrepreneurship.
Learn a craft, see the income
A job and income are vital for women's confidence today. This free vocational training in Salem is a great chance for skilled women to learn a craft and earn, helping them advance in business.
One month of free training, folks
Women aged 18-45 can join a one-month free course at Sakthi Kailash Women's College in Salem. Learn to make crafts from banana fiber, plus marketing and how to get government grants.
Pre-register to get more information
Beneficiary selection is on December 5th at 10 AM. Priority will be given to women from Salem district. To join, SMS your name to 88258 12528 to pre-register and get more info.
This is the beginning of success
When life-changing opportunities knock, opening the door is the start of success. This training can shape the future for many women. Interested women should not miss this chance; register now!
Sisters, this training is for us
This training is a rare chance for women to become entrepreneurs. It's an opportunity to learn new skills and develop the ability to earn. Women should use this to build self-confidence.
