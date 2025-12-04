NASA’s Artemis 2 mission lets anyone send their name to lunar orbit for free. Register on NASA’s website to get a digital boarding pass as the Orion spacecraft carries names around the Moon in 2026.

Send Your Name to the Moon: If space, the moon, and NASA's missions have always thrilled you, then this opportunity is no less than a gift. The American space agency NASA has started public registration for the Artemis 2 mission, in which anyone from around the world can send their name to the lunar orbit. This initiative is happening on such a large scale for the first time, so its popularity is rapidly growing among space lovers. Find out how to register to send your name to the lunar orbit and what the fee is.

Where to register to get a lunar pass from NASA, and what's the fee?

NASA has launched a special portal for the Artemis 2 mission. The names of everyone who registers will be saved on a digital memory card and sent to lunar orbit with the Orion spacecraft. This registration is completely free. Upon completion of registration, NASA will give you a digital boarding pass. This can be a memorable space keepsake for you. To register, go to the NASA website and fill in some basic details to get your lunar pass.

What is NASA's Artemis 2 Mission?

The Artemis 2 mission is a very important step in NASA's historic moon campaign. Under this mission, four astronauts will undertake an approximately 10-day deep-space journey in the Orion spacecraft. The names of the 4 astronauts involved in this mission are Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen. The mission is planned to launch on February 5, 2026. During this time, the entire system will be tested near the lunar orbit to strengthen preparations for sending humans back to the moon in the future and for subsequent Mars missions.

If you don't want to miss this historic opportunity to send your name to the moon, be sure to register on the NASA website and get your digital boarding pass.