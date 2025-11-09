Free Online Learning Platforms for Kids 2025: Discover 4 amazing websites where children can learn coding, art, music, and nature skills for free using just a mobile or laptop from home.

Best Free Educational Websites for Kids: In today’s digital era, children’s learning extends far beyond traditional books. Now, they can explore new skills from home using a mobile or laptop — from coding and art to nature studies and music. A report by Fast Company has highlighted four outstanding platforms that offer free learning opportunities for kids. Let’s take a look at them.

Khan Academy: Easy Online Classes for Every Subject

Khan Academy is a free online learning platform where children can learn every school subject through fun videos and quizzes. Courses on math, science, art, and many other topics are available here. For younger children, there is also the Khan Academy Kids App, which makes learning even easier through colourful animations and games.

Website: khanacademy.org

Google Arts & Culture Experiments: The World of Art and Music

If your child is interested in art or music, Google Arts & Culture Experiments is perfect for them. This platform connects children with digital tools for drawing, painting, and music creation. Here, kids can create their own artwork and music experiments.

Website: experiments.withgoogle.com

Seek by iNaturalist: A Fun Way to Connect with Nature

This app is for children who love to learn about plants, animals, and nature. The Seek App helps kids identify things around them using their mobile camera and provides information about them. This encourages children to start learning with curiosity about science and nature.

App: Seek by iNaturalist on Android/iOS

Scratch (MIT Media Lab): The First Step in Coding for Kids

Learning to code is no longer just for adults. Scratch, created by the MIT Media Lab, offers a very easy and interesting way to teach kids coding. Here, children can create their own games, animations, and stories. This enhances their thinking and creativity skills.

Website: scratch.mit.edu

Learning is Now Fun and Free

Now, there's no need for expensive coaching to teach children new skills. With the help of these four free platforms, kids can learn their favorite subjects from home, whether it's coding, art, music, or nature knowledge. This not only sharpens their minds but also enhances their creative thinking.