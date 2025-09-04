An army recruitment rally will be held at the Nedumkandam Gram Panchayat Synthetic Stadium from September 10 to 16.

Thiruvananthapuram: An army recruitment rally will be held at the Nedumkandam Gram Panchayat Synthetic Stadium from September 10 to 16. The recruitment rally is for candidates from seven districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. The recruitment rally is for candidates who have passed the written examination and secured a place on the rank list. More than 3000 candidates from seven districts are expected to participate in the rally.

Army Rally

On September 10, 642 candidates from Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts will participate in the selection for the General Duty category. On the 11th, 788 candidates from Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts, and on the 12th, 829 candidates from Kollam district will participate. On the 13th, 843 candidates from seven districts will participate in the selection for the Technical Staff category. On the 14th, a medical test will be conducted for those who participated and passed the physical test on the 13th. On the 15th, a 5 km run chase will be conducted for candidates interested in joining the Para Regiment from among the General Duty candidates. On the 16th, the recruitment rally will conclude.

Army Recruitment

120 army officers are in charge of conducting the recruitment rally. Candidates participating in the rally should arrive at the Panchayat Town Hall at 4 am. After scanning the admit cards, they will be divided into batches of 100 and allowed into the Nedumkandam Synthetic Ground. The physical test will start at 5 am. Those who pass the physical test will also undergo a medical test.

KSRTC will operate additional services for the candidates attending the rally. The district administration has held discussions with representatives of the Nedumkandam Merchants Association and private resort owners in Ramakalmedu to provide accommodation at reasonable rates for candidates participating in the recruitment rally in Nedumkandam and Ramakalmedu. Candidates who need accommodation in Ramakalmedu can contact 9526836718, 9447232276.