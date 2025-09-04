The Ministry of Education will release the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4th. The list will include top universities, colleges, and institutes in engineering, medical, and management categories. A new category has also been added this year.

NIRF 2025 India Ranking: The Ministry of Education will release the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4th. The list of top institutes in all categories will be available on the official website nirfindia.org. This means that the best university, college, or engineering/management institute in the country will be revealed on September 4th. The NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking is released annually by the Ministry of Education. Universities and other higher education institutes across India are evaluated on various parameters and ranked accordingly.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Categories Included

This year's ranking will be released in the following categories:

Overall

University

College

Research Institution

Engineering

Management

Pharmacy

Medical

Dental

Law

Architecture and Planning

Agriculture and Allied Sectors

Innovation

Open University

Skill University

State Public University

The three new categories added last year - Open University, Skill University, and State Public University - will also be included this year.

New Category in NIRF Ranking

The Ministry of Education has announced the addition of a new category this year: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs are 17 global goals aimed at creating a better and sustainable future. These include issues like quality education and equality for all.

NIRF Ranking 2024 at a Glance