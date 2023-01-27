Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TANCET 2023: Exam dates for MBA, MCA announced; know steps to check, other details

    TANCET 2023: Candidates can access the detailed schedule on TANCET's official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Previously, the TANCET MCA exam and ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlanning, were slated for February 25, 2023. The TANCET MBA exam was set to be held on February 26, 2023. The exam, however, was postponed by Anna University.

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Anna University announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam dates. The TANCET 2023 will be held on March 25, 2023, for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes. Candidates can access the detailed schedule on TANCET's official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Previously, the TANCET MCA exam and ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlanning, were slated for February 25, 2023. The TANCET MBA exam was set to be held on February 26, 2023. The exam, however, was postponed by Anna University.

    The dates for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG 2023) have already been announced by the University. On March 26, 2023, the CEETA PG 2023 exam for admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programs will be held.

    The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission, CEETA PG 2023 exam for the MTech, ME, MArch, and MPlan programmes will be held on March 26, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. On January 25, 2023, the university released the TANCET 2023 eligibility criteria.

    TANCET 2023: know how to check the timetable 

    1) Go to the official website of TANCET, tancet.annauniv.edu

    2) Check the link for the exam date on the homepage and click on it

    3) The date and time will be displayed on the screen

    4) Download it and take a print for future need 

    The registration method for TANCET 2023 has not yet been publicised by the university. 

    Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to professional post-graduate degree programmes offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges), and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

