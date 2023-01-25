Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board releases Class 10, 12 schedules; know steps to download timetable

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board has released the PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website, pseb.ac.in. The Class 12 board exams will start on February 20, 2023, and the Class 10 board exams will start on March 24, 2023. 
     

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board releases Class 10, 12 schedules; know steps to download timetable - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    The Punjab School Education Board has released the PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website, pseb.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the board exams 2023 can access the timetable online. According to the press release, the Class 12 board exams will start on February 20, 2023, and the Class 10 board exams will start on March 24, 2023. 

    "Punjab School Education Board 12th and 10th Class Annual Examination (including Open School, Compartment/Reappear, Additional Subject, Performance Enhancement) from 20.2.2023 to 20.4.2023, respectively. It was carried out in the centres. The class XII examination will begin at 2.00 PM, and the class X examination will begin at 10.00 AM," the notice read. Additional information and date sheet are available on the Punjab School Education Board's website at www.pseb.ac.in."

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Know how to download
    1) Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
    2) Go to the press release section and click
    3) The 'Punjab Board Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet 2023' link will be on the screen
    4) Click on the link, and the date sheet will appear 
    5) Download and take a print of date sheet

    Students appearing for the board exam should carefully check the date sheet to ensure everything is clear. Check the official website for the most recent PSEB Board Exam updates.

    Also Read: JAC 2023: Jharkhand board to release Class 10, 12 admit cards this week; check details

    Also Read: UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today; check details

    Also Read: IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 breaks records over 38 80 lakh registrations recorded gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 breaks records, over 38.80 lakh registrations recorded

    JAC 2023: Jharkhand board to release Class 10, 12 admit cards this week; check details - adt

    JAC 2023: Jharkhand board to release Class 10, 12 admit cards this week; check details

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today, January 24; check details - adt

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today; check details

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing' - adt

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today January 23, exam to begin in February; check details - adt

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in February; check details

    Recent Stories

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 breaks records over 38 80 lakh registrations recorded gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 breaks records, over 38.80 lakh registrations recorded

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case AJR

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna reach final as social media goes frenzy-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna reach final as social media goes frenzy

    No Chennai and Kolkata teams in Women's Premier League upsets CSK and KKR IPL fans snt

    No Chennai and Kolkata teams in Women's Premier League upsets CSK and KKR fans

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow january 26- adt

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow

    Recent Videos

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon