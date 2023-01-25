PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board releases Class 10, 12 schedules; know steps to download timetable

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board has released the PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website, pseb.ac.in. The Class 12 board exams will start on February 20, 2023, and the Class 10 board exams will start on March 24, 2023.

"Punjab School Education Board 12th and 10th Class Annual Examination (including Open School, Compartment/Reappear, Additional Subject, Performance Enhancement) from 20.2.2023 to 20.4.2023, respectively. It was carried out in the centres. The class XII examination will begin at 2.00 PM, and the class X examination will begin at 10.00 AM," the notice read. Additional information and date sheet are available on the Punjab School Education Board's website at www.pseb.ac.in."

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Know how to download

1) Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

2) Go to the press release section and click

3) The 'Punjab Board Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet 2023' link will be on the screen

4) Click on the link, and the date sheet will appear

5) Download and take a print of date sheet

Students appearing for the board exam should carefully check the date sheet to ensure everything is clear. Check the official website for the most recent PSEB Board Exam updates.

