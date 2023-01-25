Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC 2023: Jharkhand board to release Class 10, 12 admit cards this week; check details

    JAC 2023 Admit Card for class 10 and class 12 will be released this week. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2023 will begin on March 14, 2023. JAC Class 10 Exams 2023 will be concluded on April 3, 2023, and JAC Class 12 Exams 2023 will be concluded on April 5, 2023.

    Jharkhand Academic Council will release the JAC 2023 Admit Card for the Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the JAC Board Exams in 2023. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2023 will begin on March 14, 2023. JAC Class 10 Exams 2023 will be concluded on April 3, 2023, and JAC Class 12 Exams 2023 will be concluded on April 5, 2023.

    The JAC Class 10 Exams 2023 will begin with ITI and other vocational subjects and end with Sanskrit, while the JAC Class 12 Exams 2023 will begin with Vocational Subjects for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams and end with Philosophy.

    Jharkhand Board Class 10 Admit card will be released on January 28, 2023, and Jharkhand Board Class 12 Admit card will be out on January 30, 2023. Candidates should remember that admit cards will be issued by the schools or released by the Jharkhand Academic Council on their official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

    JAC Class 10 Practical Exams will be held from February 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023. On the same day, JAC will hold practical exams for Class 12.

    JAC will begin Class 10 and Class 12 on March 14, 2023. The first shift for Class 10 will be from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm, while the second shift for Class 12 will be from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. 

