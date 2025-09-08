TNRD Tamil Nadu has announced 385 vacancies for Office Assistant, Clerk, Driver, and Night Watchman posts. Eligible 8th and 10th pass candidates can apply online by 30.09.2025. Vacancies are district-wise with age relaxation and salary up to ₹71,900.

The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD) has released a notification for 385 vacancies. Eligible candidates who can read and write Tamil and have passed 8th or 10th grade can apply for district-wise posts including Office Assistant, Driver, Clerk, and Night Watchman.

Vacancy Details

A total of 385 vacancies are available. Detailed information on the number of vacancies in each district is provided below.

The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department's job notification lists a total of 385 vacancies. This includes 59 vacancies for Jeep Driver, 26 for Record Clerk, 152 for Office Assistant, and 148 for Night Watchman. These vacancies are spread across districts like Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, The Nilgiris, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar. Districts like Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Tirupathur do not have vacancies for certain positions.

Eligibility and Salary Details

Applicants must be between 18 and 32 years of age. The age limit is relaxed to 34 years for BC/MBC candidates and 37 years for SC/ST candidates.

• Night Watchman: Ability to read and write Tamil is sufficient.

• Jeep Driver and Office Assistant: 8th grade pass. Office Assistants must know how to ride a bicycle. Drivers need a driving license with 5 years of experience.

• Clerk: 10th grade pass.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 15,700 to Rs. 71,900.

How to Apply Online

Interested candidates can apply directly online through the website tnrd.tn.gov.in. Applicants should submit only one application for a specific position in a single district.

Application Instructions:

1. Visit the website mentioned above.

2. Click on the direct application link on the homepage.

3. Select the desired position.

4. Fill in the required details (name, educational qualifications, address, mobile number, etc.).

5. Upload the necessary documents in image format.

6. Submit the application and download it for your records.

Required documents include community certificate, educational qualification certificate, experience certificate (if applicable), driving license, photograph, and signature. Interested candidates should apply before 30.09.2025.