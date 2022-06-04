Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: Assam Class 10 result to be announced on June 7

    Assam HSLC examination began on March 15 and concluded on March 31, 2022.
     

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: Assam Class 10 result to be announced on June 7
    The Assam Board of Secondary Education has announced SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022. The Board will announce the Assam class 10 Matric result on June 7, 2022. Candidates who took the class 10 board test can verify their results at the SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org.

    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the date and time for Assam class 10 on his official Twitter account. "High School Leaving Certificate examination results will be revealed on June 7 2022," the tweet states.

     

    This year's Assam HSLC examination began on March 15 and concluded on March 31, 2022. The board test was done in two shifts, with all COVID19 standards, such as social distancing, the usage of face masks, and sanitisers, being observed.

    Every year, over 4 lakh students in the state sit for the class 10 examination. Students who took the exam are urged to retain their admit cards, which contain their roll numbers and other credentials, on hand to check their results. Candidates can visit the SEBA's official website for further information.

