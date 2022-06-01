Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET-PG results 2022 declared in record 10 days: Check your results here

    NEET PG Result 2022: The much-awaited NEET PG exam results have been declared on the National Board of Examinations website. 

    Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 9:54 PM IST

    The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared on Wednesday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days. 

    The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres. 

    "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted. 

    The NEET PG merit list will be released separately by the NBE. Candidates can download their individual scorecards from the official website- nbe.edu.in on or after June 8, 2022.

    NEET PG Result 2022: How To Check

    Visit the official website- nbe.edu.in and click on the "NEET PG" tab
    Click on the "Results" link.
    The NEET PG 2022 result PDF will open
    Save and download it for future reference.

    Check your NEET-PG exam results 2022 by clicking the direct link HERE

    The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had appeared for the medical entrance exam this year. Last year, the NEET PG cut-offs were 302 for General (UR/EWS) category, for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) it was 265 and 283 for UR-PWD.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
