Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board announces class 10 result, 92.75% pass percentage

    This year's overall pass percentage is 92.75 per cent. Boys pass at 91.62 per cent, while girls pass at 93.91 per cent. 

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board announces class 10 result, 92.75% pass percentage - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced GBSHSE Goa Board SSC class 10 Result 2022. On June 1, 2022, the Goa Board result for class 10 was announced. Students who have appeared for the class 10 board examination can now access the result via the official website of the GBSHSE on gbshse.info. 

    This year's overall pass percentage is 92.75 per cent. Boys pass at 91.62 per cent, while girls pass at 93.91 per cent. This year, 20572 candidates have registered for class 10 exams, with 10530 boys and 10042 girls.

    On June 3, 2022, at 9 am, the consolidated result sheets will be available for download from the school login. The resulting booklet will also be available on the Board's official website. The list of other websites where candidates' SSC results can be found will be available on gbshse.info.
     
    Candidates can follow the official website for more information. This year's results were announced by Chairman of the Board Bhagirath G. Shetye at a press conference held by Board officials.

    Students must enter their board exam seat number, school index number, and date of birth to view their Goa board SSC results. 

    Learn to check the Goa board 10th result 2022
    1) Visit the official website, gbshse.info
    2) Press on the Goa result 2022 tab
    3) Click on the get result
    4) Select SSC result 2022
    5) Key in your seat number, school index number, and date of birth
    6) Now, submit, and the result will be on the screen

    SSC exams 2022 were held in two terms by the GBSHSE. The first term exam was held from December 1 to December 12, and the second term was held from April 5 to April 26.
     

    Also Read: GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today

    Also Read: GSEB Result 2022: SSC, HSC General Results not to be announced today, Know why

    Also Read: Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2022 admit cards to release soon Know how to download exam pattern other details gcw

    JEE Main 2022 admit cards to release soon; Know how to download, exam pattern, other details

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board announces class 12th results, 96.53% passed in Science, 97.53% in Commerce - adt

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board announces class 12th results, 97.53% passed in Commerce, 96.53% in Science

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today - adt

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board to announce class 10 result today

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 12 Science, Commerce results today

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 12 Science, Commerce results today

    NBSE Results 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results announced, Know minimum marks, other details - adt

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results announced, Know minimum marks, other details

    Recent Stories

    Bandon Mein Tha Dum Exclusive: Hanuma Vihari lauds Ajinkya Rahane captaincy during historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 win in Australia-ayh

    Exclusive: Vihari lauds Rahane's captaincy during historic 2020-21 win in Australia

    Planning to start something: Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing-ayh

    'Planning to start something': Sourav Ganguly's cryptic message has Twitter guessing

    Want flawless skin this summer Here are 5 beauty benefits of using ice cubes gcw

    Want flawless skin this summer? Here are 5 beauty benefits of using ice cubes

    Manchester United confirms Paul Pogba will leave club this summer-ayh

    Manchester United confirms Paul Pogba will leave club this summer

    Want to improve your sex life Check out 5 foods to boost sexual drive gcw

    Want to improve your sex life? Check out 5 foods to boost sexual drive

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon