GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board announces class 10 result, 92.75% pass percentage

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced GBSHSE Goa Board SSC class 10 Result 2022. On June 1, 2022, the Goa Board result for class 10 was announced. Students who have appeared for the class 10 board examination can now access the result via the official website of the GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

This year's overall pass percentage is 92.75 per cent. Boys pass at 91.62 per cent, while girls pass at 93.91 per cent. This year, 20572 candidates have registered for class 10 exams, with 10530 boys and 10042 girls.

On June 3, 2022, at 9 am, the consolidated result sheets will be available for download from the school login. The resulting booklet will also be available on the Board's official website. The list of other websites where candidates' SSC results can be found will be available on gbshse.info.



Candidates can follow the official website for more information. This year's results were announced by Chairman of the Board Bhagirath G. Shetye at a press conference held by Board officials.

Students must enter their board exam seat number, school index number, and date of birth to view their Goa board SSC results.

Learn to check the Goa board 10th result 2022

1) Visit the official website, gbshse.info

2) Press on the Goa result 2022 tab

3) Click on the get result

4) Select SSC result 2022

5) Key in your seat number, school index number, and date of birth

6) Now, submit, and the result will be on the screen

SSC exams 2022 were held in two terms by the GBSHSE. The first term exam was held from December 1 to December 12, and the second term was held from April 5 to April 26.



