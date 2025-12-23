IIT Free Online Courses: 6 Skill-Based Programmes to Transform Careers
IITs have launched six free online courses on SWAYAM in AI, data science, Python and machine learning. These short-term courses offer certification and skills to boost careers. Check eligibility.
IIT Kharagpur: Algorithm Graph Theory
Learn basic algorithm and graph theory concepts. Perfect for students interested in computer science and math, especially CSE and research students.
Runs Jan 19 - Apr 10.
IIT Roorkee: Data Analytics Program
Learn to understand, analyze, and make decisions from data. This is a highly job-oriented skill. Management and CSE students can apply.
Course runs Jan 19 - Apr 10. Enroll by Jan 26.
IIT Kharagpur: Data Mining Course
Learn to extract info, find patterns, and analyze data. This course is a gateway to the big data industry and strengthens AI/ML skills. For engineering/math students.
Runs Jan 19 - Mar 13.
IIT Madras: Data Science for Engineers
Designed for engineering students, this course covers basic to advanced data science. You'll work on real-life problems.
Runs Jan 19 - Mar 13. Enroll by Jan 26, register by Feb 13.
IIT Madras: Data Science with Python
Python is key for data science and AI. Learn coding and data analysis with easy content for beginners. Final-year B.Tech students can apply.
Runs Jan 19 - Mar 13. Enroll by Jan 26.
IIT Kharagpur: Statistics for AI and Data Analysis
This course simplifies the statistics used in AI and data analytics. It's perfect for aspiring AI professionals and data analysts. For math, AI, and data science students.
Runs Jan 19 - Apr 10.
