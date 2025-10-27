SBI Clerk Salary 2025: How much salary does a clerk get at the State Bank of India? Learn about the in-hand salary, basic pay, allowances, the complete promotion process from clerk to officer, and the benefits of a bank job.

SBI Clerk Salary 2025: The country's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), conducts recruitment exams for Junior Assistant (Clerk) positions every year. The biggest attraction of this job for candidates is its excellent salary package, allowances, and promotion structure. If you also dream of becoming an SBI Clerk, find out how much salary this position offers, what benefits are available, and what the promotion opportunities are.

SBI Clerk In-Hand Salary

An SBI Clerk initially receives an in-hand salary of around ₹40,000 per month. This amount can be slightly higher or lower depending on the posting location (city or rural area). According to the 2025 salary structure-

Basic Pay: ₹26,730 (₹24,050 + 2 advance increments for graduates)

Dearness Allowance (DA): ₹7,161

House Rent Allowance (HRA): ₹2,862

Transport Allowance: ₹850

Special Allowance: ₹7,083

Special Pay: ₹1,200

Gross Pay: ₹45,888

Deductions: ₹6,359

Net Pay: ₹39,529

This means the initial salary is between approximately ₹39,000 to ₹40,000 monthly. The maximum salary after the 6th increment can go up to ₹64,480.

Allowances for SBI Clerk

Besides the salary, an SBI Clerk receives various allowances and facilities that increase the total income, including-

DA - Dearness Allowance, which changes every 3 months according to the CPI

HRA - Based on the location (city or village)

Transport Allowance

Special Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance

Medical Allowance

Newspaper & Furniture Allowance

Facilities and Benefits for SBI Clerk

An SBI Clerk not only gets a salary but also many government facilities, including-

Pension and Provident Fund (PF)

Medical Insurance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Maternity Leave and Medical Leave

Job security and promotion opportunities

What are the promotion opportunities for an SBI Clerk?

An SBI Clerk gets promoted in two ways-

In-Cadre Promotion (Time-Bound Promotion)

After 10 years: Become a Senior Assistant (₹1800 Special Allowance)

After 20 years: Become a Special Assistant (₹2500 Allowance)

After 30 years: Become a Senior Special Assistant (₹3500 Allowance)

Officer Cadre Promotion