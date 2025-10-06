The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 is expected soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website once released. This railway exam will fill 3445 posts across the country. Get the latest updates.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Date and Time: The long wait for thousands of candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam is nearly over. The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will soon be declared on the official websites. Candidates can check and download their results using their registration number and password. This exam will fill a total of 3,445 vacancies nationwide, including 2,022 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk.

When was the RRB NTPC UG Exam held?

The RRB NTPC UG exam was conducted at various centers across the country between August 7 and September 9, 2025. The exam was held on 17 different dates to ensure all candidates from different regions got an equal opportunity.

NTPC UG Provisional Answer Key and Objection Process

After the exam concluded, the Railway Board released the provisional answer key on September 15, 2025. Following this, candidates were given a chance to raise objections until September 20, 2025. Candidates who disagreed with any answer had to pay ₹50 + bank service charges for each objection raised.

Where will the Railway NTPC UG Result be released?

The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be released on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs. For example, if you applied under RRB Allahabad or RRB Mumbai, you will need to visit the website of that specific region.

How to Check RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

Once the result is released, candidates can follow the simple steps below to check their results-

First, visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Now, enter your registration number and password.

After logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

What happens after the result is declared?

After the result is declared, the Railway Board will also share the cutoff and merit list. Following this, selected candidates will be called for Document Verification and Medical Examination. The final appointment will be based on successfully clearing these two stages. This railway recruitment exam is one of the most popular competitive exams among the youth. So, if you have also taken the NTPC UG exam, keep an eye on the official website.