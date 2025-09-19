RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025 will be announced soon for 8113 posts. Candidates can check their scorecard, cut-off marks, and merit list on the official RRB website. Stay updated on the result release date and how to download your result.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025: The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025, one of the largest railway recruitment exams, was conducted in June 2025. The result is expected to be released soon, along with the official cut-off marks and individual scorecards. Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting the announcement. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores, cut-off, and download their scorecard online. Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to check your RRB NTPC result.

When was the RRB NTPC Graduate Level exam held?

This exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between June 5 and June 24, 2025. The paper had a total of 100 questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. There was also negative marking, where 1/3 of a mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Answer Key and Objections

After the exam, the board released the provisional answer key on July 1. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until July 6.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: How many posts will be filled?

Through this recruitment drive, the Railways will fill a total of 8113 graduate-level posts. These include-

1736 posts of Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

994 posts of Station Master

3144 posts of Goods Train Manager

1507 posts of Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

732 posts of Senior Clerk cum Typist

How to check NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025?

After the result is released, candidates can check their score by following the steps given below-

First, go to the official website of the respective regional RRB.

Click on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 link on the home page.

Enter the required login details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

What will be released along with the result?

The RRBs are likely to upload the cut-off marks and scorecard along with the result. This will make it easier for candidates to understand their merit position and selection status.