TNCSC Recruitment 2025: Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is hiring for 240 posts in Chengalpattu. No exam required for Bill Clerk, Helper, and Watchman posts. Great opportunity for govt job seekers in Tamil Nadu. Apply now before the deadline!

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has released a notification to fill 240 vacancies in the Direct Paddy Procurement Centers in Chengalpattu district. The highlight of this notification is that there is no examination for these positions; eligible candidates will be selected solely through an interview.

TNCSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies and Educational Qualifications

According to this notification, recruitment will be conducted for three main posts.

• Seasonal Bill Clerk: There are 80 vacancies for this post. Candidates with a B.Sc (Science & Agriculture) or a Bachelor of Engineering degree can apply.

• Seasonal Helper: There are 80 vacancies for this post. Candidates who have passed the 12th standard can apply for this job.

• Seasonal Watchman: There are 80 vacancies for this post. It is sufficient to have passed the 8th standard to apply for this job.

Salary and Age Limit

Separate salaries and benefits are set for each post. For the Bill Clerk post, the monthly salary is ₹5,285 + DA and a transport allowance of ₹120 for working days. For the Helper and Watchman posts, the monthly salary is ₹5,218 + DA and a transport allowance of ₹120 for working days. Regarding the age limit, it is set from 18 to 37 years for SC & SCA/ST categories, 18 to 34 years for BC/BC(M)/MBC categories, and 18 to 32 years for the OC category.

Application Method and Important Dates

There is no application fee for these job opportunities. Selections will be made directly through interviews only. Interested and eligible individuals can apply from September 17, 2025, to October 7, 2025. It is essential to submit the application within the deadline and prepare for the interview.