Perambalur Job Fair 2025: 10,000 Jobs for Freshers and Experienced Candidates
A massive private job fair is happening in Perambalur on 20.09.2025 with over 100 companies offering 10,000+ job vacancies. Candidates from 8th pass to graduates can apply. Don’t miss this great opportunity to get hired locally in your hometown!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Job opportunities in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government is inviting various foreign companies to start businesses to create employment. As a result, foreign companies are setting up factories in many places in Tamil Nadu, providing jobs to lakhs of people.
Jobs are also being created in people's hometowns. In that line, special private sector job fairs are being conducted in various districts. A private sector job fair will be held in Perambalur this Saturday, aiming to fill over 10,000 vacancies.
Job fair in Perambalur
A massive private job fair and youth skill fest is jointly held by Perambalur's Employment Center & Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University.
Date: 20.09.2025, 8 AM-2 PM. Free entry.
10,000 vacancies
Special Features
Over 100 private sector companies.
More than 10,000 job vacancies.
On-the-spot appointment orders for selected candidates.
Guidance for starting your own business.
Registration for free skill development training.
Enrollment for apprenticeship training.
Guidance for overseas employment agencies.
What are the qualifications?
Age Limit:
Those aged 18-40 can attend the camp.
Educational Qualifications:
From 8th standard to ITI, Diploma, any degree, engineering (B.E., B.Tech), Hotel Management & Nursing.
For more details:
District Employment Officer, District Employment and Career Guidance Center, Perambalur.