The Tamil Nadu government is inviting various foreign companies to start businesses to create employment. As a result, foreign companies are setting up factories in many places in Tamil Nadu, providing jobs to lakhs of people.

Jobs are also being created in people's hometowns. In that line, special private sector job fairs are being conducted in various districts. A private sector job fair will be held in Perambalur this Saturday, aiming to fill over 10,000 vacancies.