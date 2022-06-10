RBSE class 10 Result 2022: Results likely to be announced on June 13; here's how to check marks

According to the most recent information, the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 will not be released today, June 10, 2022. Officials from BSER Ajmer have yet to announce on a definite date for the 10th Class Result. Read on for the most recent information about RBSE 10th Result 2022.

The RBSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be released shortly by the Board of Secondary Education, BSER Ajmer. According to the most recent information, the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 will not be released today, June 10, 2022. Officials from BSER Ajmer have yet to announce on a definite date for the 10th Class Result. Read on for the most recent information about RBSE 10th Result 2022.

According to media reports, the Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for Class 10th would be issued on June 11, 2022, which is tomorrow, or on Monday, June 13, 2022. According to what we know, the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla, would make an official announcement for the RBSE 10th Result 2022 date and time.

Here's how to check results

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link.

Step 3. Enter required credentials - roll number and other details.

Step 4. As soon as the student clicks on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. After viewing the result, students must take a printout of their result.

Also Read | West Bengal HS Result 2022: WBCHSE Class 12th results soon; Here's how to check scorecard

Nearly 10,91,088 students appeared for RBSE result 2022. The Rajasthan board RBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Board has announced the Class 12th Result for all streams, as well as the Class 8th Result and Class 5th Result. The Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2022 is the final leg of the BSER Ajmer results for the year 2022. The Rajasthan Board suspended the RBSE class 10th test 2021 last year because to an increase of covid-19 cases throughout the country. Internal evaluation was used to advance the pupils. At the same time, the 10th test was held offline this year in accordance with the Covid-19 standards.

Also read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet