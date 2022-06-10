West Bengal HS Result 2022: WBCHSE Class 12th results to be announced today; details here

Candidates who took the test can get their results using their roll number, registration number, and date of birth. On June 10, 2022, students can get their results via an online web site, SMS, and mobile app beginning at 12 noon instead of 11.30 a.m.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the WB class 12 HS result 2022 at noon today. When the results are available, students can access them via the official website, wbchse.nic.in. The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education will hold a press conference or media briefing shortly to announce the results.

Here is how to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on results link available.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link.

Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

How to check through SMS?

Step 1: Enter your WB12 registration/roll number.

Step 2: Send to any of the following numbers: 54242, 5676750, or 56263.

Step 3: As an SMS response, you will receive points.

Only once the result is declared will the facility be activated. Apart from websites, students will also be able to check their Higher Secondary Class 12th Results 2022 on the official mobile app of WBCHSE Class 12 which is available on Google Play. Candidates are advised to cross-check the information entered in the mark sheet to avoid errors in name, roll number and other such details

This year, about 8 lakh students took the West Bengal Class 12 board exam. The WBCHSE Class 12 examinations were held from April 2 to April 26, 2022. The WB Class 12 test was held offline in accordance with the Covid-19 standards set by the government.

