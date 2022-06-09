Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet

    Aradhana Shukla, UPMSP Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education, dismissed media reports saying that the UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be released on June 9th. Shukla dismissed the report as false and stated that the "date has not been formally published by the department."

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to issue the 2022 UP Board Class 10th and 12th results by June 15. A few rumours concerning the UPMSP 10th and 12th result dates are circulating, claiming that the UP Board results for this year would be revealed on June 9, 2022.

    This is not the first time the Board of Education has warned students to be wary of bogus news. UPMSP has already cautioned students and parents about bogus and fraudulent phone calls in May 2022. This year, 51,92,689 students enrolled for the UP board Class 10, 12 examinations, and 47,75,749 of them took the tests.

    Also Read | Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

    Here's how you can check your results: 

    1. Go to upresults.nic.in
    2. Click on the Class 12 result link
    3. Login with your credentials
    4. Download the mark sheet and check your result

    Bonus marks are being awarded for UP Board Exam 2022 questions that had mistakes or were asked from the condensed areas of the curriculum. In such cases, pupils will receive full marks.

    Meanwhile, the UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 has an overall pass rate of 97.88 per cent. A total of 26,10,247 students took the exam, with the pass rate for ladies being 98.40 per cent and the pass percentage for boys being 97.47 per cent.

    Also Read | NEET-PG 2022: Scorecard to be announced today, Here's a step-by-step guide to download

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
