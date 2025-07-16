The application process for the Prime Minister National Child Award 2025 has begun. Students with unique achievements in any of the 7 designated categories can apply. Learn about the application process and other details.
PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Registration: The application process for the Prime Minister National Child Award 2025 is underway. If your child has done outstanding work in any field, be it studies, art, social service, or any innovative work, don't miss this opportunity. This award, given by the Government of India, is one of the most prestigious civilian honors in the country.
It is given to children between the ages of 5 and 18 for their unique achievements. The names of the selected children will be announced on December 26, National Bravery Day. A total of 25 children will be selected from the received applications based on the set criteria, and the awards will be given next year, i.e., January 2026. The award is presented to the children by the President at a national ceremony. Children are given medals and certificates as awards. The last date to apply online for this award is July 31, 2025.
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given to children in 7 different categories, including bravery, art and culture, environmental protection, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports. If your child has achieved something different in any of these, don't let this opportunity go by, apply in time.
Who Can Apply for the Award?
There are certain eligibility criteria for applying for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025. The child must be an Indian citizen. Their age should be between 5 and 18 years as of July 31, 2025. The achievement for which the application is being made should be within the last 2 years. The child should have made a special contribution in any one of the 7 categories under this award.
List of Required Documents to Apply
- Birth certificate of the applying child
- School leaving certificate, if the child has completed school
- Aadhaar Card
- Passport size photo
- Certificate from the school stating the child's achievements
- Certificates or documents of achievements related to that field
- Letter of recommendation from a recognized and reputed person
How to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Follow the easy steps given below to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-
- To apply, first visit the official website awards.gov.in.
- Now click on the registration button appearing on the homepage.
- Now select the individual or organization on whose behalf the registration is being done.
- Fill in all the required information like Aadhaar number, date of birth, mobile number, email id, etc. correctly.
- If an organization is applying, it will have to provide information related to its organization and details of the authorized person.
- On completion of registration, you will get login credentials.
- Now login with the given credentials and start the application process.
- Select Prime Minister National Child Award in the award list.
- Then click on the Nominate or Apply Now button.
- The form will open, fill in all the required information and upload the documents and submit.
- Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.