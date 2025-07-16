The application process for the Prime Minister National Child Award 2025 has begun. Students with unique achievements in any of the 7 designated categories can apply. Learn about the application process and other details.

PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Registration: The application process for the Prime Minister National Child Award 2025 is underway. If your child has done outstanding work in any field, be it studies, art, social service, or any innovative work, don't miss this opportunity. This award, given by the Government of India, is one of the most prestigious civilian honors in the country.

It is given to children between the ages of 5 and 18 for their unique achievements. The names of the selected children will be announced on December 26, National Bravery Day. A total of 25 children will be selected from the received applications based on the set criteria, and the awards will be given next year, i.e., January 2026. The award is presented to the children by the President at a national ceremony. Children are given medals and certificates as awards. The last date to apply online for this award is July 31, 2025.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given to children in 7 different categories, including bravery, art and culture, environmental protection, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports. If your child has achieved something different in any of these, don't let this opportunity go by, apply in time.

Who Can Apply for the Award?

There are certain eligibility criteria for applying for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025. The child must be an Indian citizen. Their age should be between 5 and 18 years as of July 31, 2025. The achievement for which the application is being made should be within the last 2 years. The child should have made a special contribution in any one of the 7 categories under this award.

List of Required Documents to Apply

Birth certificate of the applying child

School leaving certificate, if the child has completed school

Aadhaar Card

Passport size photo

Certificate from the school stating the child's achievements

Certificates or documents of achievements related to that field

Letter of recommendation from a recognized and reputed person

How to Apply for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Follow the easy steps given below to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-