Waiting for your DU UG admission results? The first CSAS allotment list is dropping soon! Get all the details and dates here. Check your simulated rank on July 15th and make sure your preferences are updated!

DU CSAS Allocation List 2025: Students aspiring to gain admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses are eagerly awaiting the first CSAS seat allotment list. If you are one of these students, your wait is about to end. DU will release the first allotment list under CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) on July 19, 2025. Students registered in the counseling round can check this list on DU's official website, du.ac.in, after its release. Find out the complete details and important dates.

Simulated Rank List

Delhi University released the first simulated rank list for students on July 15th. Candidates can then edit or change their preferences between July 15th and 16th. This process is extremely beneficial in helping students choose the right college and course.

First CSAS Allotment List

DU's first CSAS allotment list will be released on July 19th. Students allotted seats in the first round can accept them from July 19th to 21st, 2025. Colleges will have time for online verification and approval of these applications from July 19th to 22nd. Online fee payment can be made until July 23rd, 2025.

Second DU Seat Allotment List

Seats remaining vacant after the first round will be displayed on the candidate's dashboard on July 24th. On the same day, from July 24th to 25th, 2025, students can reorder their higher preferences. The second allotment list will be released on July 28th, 2025. Students allotted seats in this list can accept them between July 28th and 30th. Colleges will verify and approve these seats by July 31st. Students will have the opportunity to pay fees online until August 1st, 2025.