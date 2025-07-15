The new Class 5 NCERT Hindi textbook 'Veena' blends India's cultural heritage with scientific curiosity, covering topics from the Ganga's journey to Artificial Intelligence and space missions.

By Vishu Adhana: The new Class 5 NCERT Hindi textbook is taking students on a journey like never before from the world of Artificial Intelligence and space missions to the flowing story of the Ganga, its sacred journey across India, and the cultural life along its banks.

Recently released by the NCERT for the 2025-26 academic year, the textbook titled 'Veena' has been developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to connect students with both India's scientific future and its civilisational roots.

From Ganga's Sacred Flow to AI and Space Missions

One of the standout chapters, "Ganga ki Kahani," captures the river's journey from Gomukh to Gangasagar, taking readers through places like Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Kolkata.

It offers more than just geography, narrating tales of ashrams, sadhus, and the grandeur of the Kumbh Mela, while also introducing cities like Patna and Kanpur, blending cultural, spiritual, and economic perspectives.

In sharp contrast, but equally engaging, the chapter titled "AI" introduces students to the basics of Artificial Intelligence, how machines are trained to think, learn, and problem-solve like humans. It's designed to spark curiosity and scientific thinking among middle schoolers.

The "Gaganyaan" chapter, written in a conversational style, brings India's human spaceflight mission to life. It explains ISRO's ambitions, introduces students to the humanoid robot Vyommitra, and discusses the future of Indian space exploration.

Justice, Safety, and National Pride: Values Interwoven Through Stories

Moral reasoning and civic learning also find space. "Nyay Ki Kursi" uses historical figures like Raja Bhoj and Vikramaditya to explain justice and fairness. "Haathi aur Cheenti" teaches children about road safety and helmet use through a clever animal story.

Other chapters spotlight Kaziranga National Park, Ajanta and Ellora, natural colour making, and Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, encouraging empathy, creativity, and national pride.

NCERT has begun rolling out newly updated textbooks for several classes as part of its curriculum revision. While some books have already been released, the remaining ones are expected to be launched by the end of the year.