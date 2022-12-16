NTA releases annual calendar for major exams; JEE (Main) from Jan 24, NEET (UG) from May 7

The National testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the academic year 2023-24. The Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 1 will be held from January 24 to 31, 2023. Besides, the NTA will hold the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 examination from 21 to 31 May 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24. The calendar shows that the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2023 will take place on May 7. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be administered between May 21 and May 31 and between June 1 and June 7, 2023. By going to the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in, one may view the test schedule.

NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 information brochure and started registrations for the session 1 (January 2023) exam. The JEE Main session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023, while February 1, 2 and 3, 2023 have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

On April 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2023, the Testing Agency will hold the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) exam. The applicants are recommended to check the NTA's official website, www.nta.ac.in, for the most recent changes if they have any questions about the examination dates or other instructions.

NTA will soon open the application window for NEET 2023, CUET UG, PG 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023. The testing agency has advised candidates to visit the official website for further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions.

