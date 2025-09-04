The NIRF Ranking 2025 for management institutes sees IIM Ahmedabad retain its top spot, with IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode also holding strong positions. Discover which new institutes have entered the rankings.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Management Institute List: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025, from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while releasing the 10th edition of the list, stated that IITs and IIMs maintained their strong hold in the management category this year. This ranking is considered very important for students and parents as it helps them choose the best management colleges in the country. See this year's top 10 list in the management category and find out what's new from last year.
NIRF India Rankings 2025 Management Category List - Check Here
NIRF Top Management Institute List 2025
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIM Bangalore
- IIM Kozhikode
- IIT Delhi
- IIM Lucknow
- IIM Mumbai
- IIM Calcutta
- IIM Indore
- MDI Gurgaon
- XLRI Jamshedpur
NIRF Top Management Institute List 2024
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIM Bangalore
- IIM Kozhikode
- IIT Delhi
- IIM Calcutta
- IIM Mumbai
- IIM Lucknow
- IIM Indore
- XLRI Jamshedpur
- IIT Bombay
Major Changes in Top Management Institute Rankings from 2024 to 2025
- Looking at last year's list, i.e., 2024, there is no change in the top 3 positions this year. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode have retained their positions. IIT Delhi also maintains its position at the fourth spot.
- The biggest change is seen in ranks 5 to 7. In 2024, IIM Calcutta was in 5th place, but in 2025, it has slipped to 7th.
- Meanwhile, IIM Lucknow has now moved up to 5th place, and IIM Mumbai has also moved up one spot to 6th.
- Apart from this, there has been a major reshuffle in the 9th and 10th positions. In the 2024 list, XLRI Jamshedpur was at number 9 and IIT Bombay at number 10. But in the 2025 list, MDI Gurgaon has entered, securing the 9th position, and XLRI Jamshedpur is now at number 10. This clearly means that IIT Bombay has been dropped out of the top 10 this time.