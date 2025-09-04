The NIRF Ranking 2025 for management institutes sees IIM Ahmedabad retain its top spot, with IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode also holding strong positions. Discover which new institutes have entered the rankings.

NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Management Institute List: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025, from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while releasing the 10th edition of the list, stated that IITs and IIMs maintained their strong hold in the management category this year. This ranking is considered very important for students and parents as it helps them choose the best management colleges in the country. See this year's top 10 list in the management category and find out what's new from last year.

NIRF India Rankings 2025 Management Category List - Check Here

NIRF Top Management Institute List 2025

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Bangalore

IIM Kozhikode

IIT Delhi

IIM Lucknow

IIM Mumbai

IIM Calcutta

IIM Indore

MDI Gurgaon

XLRI Jamshedpur

NIRF Top Management Institute List 2024

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Bangalore

IIM Kozhikode

IIT Delhi

IIM Calcutta

IIM Mumbai

IIM Lucknow

IIM Indore

XLRI Jamshedpur

IIT Bombay

Major Changes in Top Management Institute Rankings from 2024 to 2025