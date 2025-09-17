NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results are out today, September 17, 2025. Check your result on the MCC website and learn about reporting dates, eligibility criteria, and the college joining process for Round 2 counselling.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The seat allotment for the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 will be released today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who registered for Round 2 can check their seat allotment result on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are successful in getting a seat in this round will have to report to their respective colleges from September 18 to September 25, 2025. After this, the data verification process of the admitted candidates will be completed by the colleges on September 26 and 27, 2025.

How to check NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

First, go to the official MCC website mcc.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result link.

Enter login details such as registration number and password.

After submitting, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and be sure to take a hard copy for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Important Dates

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: September 17, 2025

Reporting Starts: September 18, 2025

Last Date to Report: September 25, 2025

Data Verification by College: September 26-27, 2025

Who will be eligible in Round 2?

Candidates eligible for a seat in the second round are divided into five groups. Which includes-

Group 1: Those who did not get any seat in the first round.

Group 2: Those who got a seat in the first round but it was canceled during document verification.

Group 3: Those who took a seat in the first round and expressed a desire for 'upgradation in the second round'.

Group 4: Those who were allotted a seat but did not join.

Group 5: Those who resigned online from the seat they got in the first round.

What to do after seat allotment?

Candidates should join the college as soon as possible after getting the seat, to avoid any trouble due to different holidays or working hours of the colleges. It may take 2-3 days to complete admission formalities in many colleges.

What happens if you don't report after being allotted a seat in Round 2?

If a candidate does not report to the college for the seat allotted in Round 2, their security amount will be forfeited. Such candidates will be able to participate in NEET UG Counselling Round 3 only with a fresh payment.