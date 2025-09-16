UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 213 vacancies including Medical Officer and Legal Adviser. Find details on eligibility, salary, and how to apply. The deadline to apply is October 02. Don't miss this central government job opportunity.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a golden opportunity for young individuals aspiring to join the Indian government services. Applications are invited from eligible candidates to fill 213 vacancies across various departments. This announcement comes as excellent news for many who dream of securing a government job.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UPSC Recruitment: Job Opportunities in Various Departments

In this recruitment drive, job opportunities have been announced across a range of fields, including law, medicine, accounts, and other administrative roles. Key positions include Additional Government Advocate, Additional Legal Adviser, Medical Officer, and Accounts Officer. Full details regarding salary, number of vacancies, and required educational qualifications for each post are clearly provided. For instance, there are up to 125 vacancies for the Medical Officer role, an excellent opportunity for medical graduates.

Educational Qualifications and Salary Details

To apply for these jobs, you must have the required educational qualifications for the respective post. Specific qualifications like law degrees, medical degrees, and postgraduate degrees are set for each position. Regarding salary, there are different pay scales for each post. The maximum salary offered is up to ₹1,18,500/- for positions like Additional Government Advocate and Additional Legal Adviser. Salary details for other posts are also clearly provided.

Application Process and Important Dates

You can apply for these jobs online only. The application process is very simple. Interested candidates can visit the official UPSC website at [suspicious link removed] to apply. The application registration starts on September 13, 2025, and ends on October 02, 2025. To avoid a last-minute rush, it is advisable for interested candidates to apply early. Also, it is essential to check all the eligibility criteria in the official notification before applying. The selection process includes two stages: a written test and an interview.