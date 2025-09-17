Prepare for Board Exam 2026 with free NCERT online courses for Class 11 and 12 on the SWAYAM portal. Get expert NCERT teachers, 24-week courses in key subjects, and a certificate on completion. Enrol now for free board exam preparation.

Board Exam 2026 Preparation NCERT Free Courses: If you are studying in Year 11 or Year 12 and preparing for your board exams, there is good news for you. NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) is now offering free online courses to students. These courses are specially designed to support board exam preparation and can be accessed via the SWAYAM portal. The best part is that all courses are taught by NCERT teachers, and you will receive a certificate upon successful completion. Discover which subjects are available for online courses for Years 11 and 12, and find out where to register.

Which subjects are available for Class 11?

Class 11 students will get free courses in subjects like Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Physics, Psychology, and Sociology. The duration of each course will be 24 weeks. Enrollment will start on September 22, 2025, and will continue until February 20, 2026. The last date for exam registration is March 2, 2026, and the exam will be held on March 3, 2026. The course is divided into chapters and modules, which will make studying easier.

Online courses for which subjects are available for Class 12?

The same facility will be available for Class 12 students. They will be taught subjects like Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, and Sociology for free. Here too, the course duration is 24 weeks. The enrollment and exam dates will be the same as for Class 11.

Where to register for NCERT free online courses and how to get the certificate?

If you score 60 percent or more in the test at the end of the course, you will receive a completion certificate from NCERT. These courses are a golden opportunity to prepare for the board exams. There are no fees and no hassle of separate coaching. Just register on the SWAYAM portal and start studying.