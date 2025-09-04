MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration begins September 4th. Candidates can apply and fill choices until September 9th. Seat allotment results will be released on September 12th. See full details here.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Big update for students awaiting NEET UG Round 2 counselling. The registration process for Round 2 has begun on September 4, 2025, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). If you didn't participate in Round 1 or want to upgrade your seat, you can apply online by visiting the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Registration Deadline

According to the new schedule for NEET UG Round 2 counselling, the last date to apply for Round 2 is September 9, 2025. The payment facility will be available until 3 PM on the same day.

Choice Filling and Locking

The choice-filling process will run from September 5th to 9th. Candidates can lock their choices from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on September 9th.

Seat Allotment and Results

Seat allotment processing will take place on September 10th and 11th.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 12, 2025.

College Reporting After Seat Allotment

Candidates allotted seats in NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 must report to their allotted college between September 13th and 19th, 2025. Following this, data verification of the joined candidates will be carried out by the colleges on September 20th and 21st.

How to Apply for MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025?

First, visit the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 link on the homepage.

A new page will open where you need to enter your registration details.

Login after completing the registration.

Fill out the application form and pay the fees.

After submitting, take a printout of the confirmation form and keep it safe.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Apply Link

Updates on Seat Matrix and New Seats

The NMC (National Medical Commission) has released information about newly recognized or increased MBBS seats in medical colleges across the country. Colleges with increased seats after Round 1 have been asked to update these new seats on the intraMCC portal for Round 2 counselling. If any college shows extra seats apart from the NMC matrix, such seats can also be cancelled.