The NEET UG 2025 results are expected be released today. Candidates can check their scores and ranks on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once released. The cutoff for MBBS colleges will also be published with the results.
NEET UG 2025 Cutoff: The wait is almost over for lakhs of students who appeared for NEET UG 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 results anytime now on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, NTA had mentioned in its official notice that the NEET UG 2025 result would be declared by June 14. Therefore, it is expected that the result might be released anytime today. After the NEET results are released, the cutoff for government medical colleges for admission to the MBBS course will also be announced. This cutoff will determine which student gets admission to which college.
NEET UG Previous Year Cutoff: Know Last Year's Score
|Category
|Cutoff Percentile
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|General (UR)
|50th
|720–162
|720–137
|715–117
|720–138
|General-PH
|45th
|161–144
|136–121
|116–93
|137–122
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|161–127
|136–107
|116–93
|137–108
|SC/OBC-PH
|40th
|143–127
|120–107
|104–93
|121–108
|ST-PH
|40th
|142–127
|—
|—
|—
The NEET 2025 cutoff is also expected to be almost the same as last year.
NEET UG 2025 State-Wise Expected Cut Off
After the results, each state has its own cutoff list. See the expected cutoff scores for some states here-
|State
|General
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Delhi
|623–627
|570–575
|500–510
|405–415
|Uttar Pradesh
|585–595
|505–570
|465–470
|340–350
|Madhya Pradesh
|535–545
|526–532
|440–455
|335–345
|Rajasthan
|595–610
|580–585
|480–485
|460–465
|Uttarakhand
|540–545
|506–510
|370–380
|400–470
|Bihar
|585–600
|580–585
|440–445
|455–460
|Haryana
|590–605
|575–580
|480–490
|Not Available
|Himachal Pradesh
|560–565
|535–555
|490–500
|470–480
|Punjab
|590–595
|535–545
|440–445
|Not Available
|Jharkhand
|580–585
|575–580
|440–445
|375–390
Important Things Related to NEET UG 2025
- Exam Date: May 4, 2025
- Exam Centers: 5453 centers, in more than 500 cities
- Registered Students: More than 20 lakh
Qualifying the NEET cutoff does not mean that you will get a seat in a medical college. It is just an eligibility criterion. The real challenge begins during the counselling process. Wishing you the very best!