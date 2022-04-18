NEET UG 2022: Check documents required to fill application form

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) registration process is underway. Under Graduate medical aspirants who wish to apply for the exam need to visit the official site at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the required documents. The documents need scanned images of the candidate's (recent) passport size photograph, postcard size photo, signature, left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression, and category certificates in defined formats. The candidates must pay the application fee along with filling out the online NEET 2022 application form. The NEET 2022 registration fee is Rs 1,600 for the Indian candidates belonging to the General Category. There are, however, exceptions for the reserved categories.

Before filling out the application form, candidates must have a scanned copy of their photograph and signature (as per the specifications), bank account information, and education qualification certificates. Candidates must apply online and pay the application fee by the deadline (May 6).

1) Scanned copy of passport size photo, between 10 kb and 200 kb in size.

2) Scan the candidate signature, between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

3) Postcard size photo.

4) Both the hand's fingers and Thumb impressions.

5) Category Certificate (if fitting)

6) Citizenship Certificate (if fitting)

7) PwD Certificate (if fitting)

8) Class 10 passing certificate.

With the updated photograph, either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask), the ears will be visible with a white background as per NTA.

The scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and PwD certificate should be between 50kb and 300kb in size and clear.

