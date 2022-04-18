Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    REET 2022: Registrations to begin today, know eligibility criteria, how to apply and more

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 9:14 AM IST

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, RBSE, will release application forms for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 today, April 18, 2022. Candidates can register for the BSER REET online at the official website – reetbser2022.in.

    Registration for REET 2022 would close on May 18, 2022. With the release of the application forms today, applicants have nearly a month to apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates can apply for both the REET Level 1 and REET Level 2 exams at this time (s).

    It should also be mentioned that the REET 2022 test will be held over two days, on July 23 and 24, 2022. According to the official statement, REET hall tickets will be available for this Rajasthan TET test on July 14, 2022.

    All of these essential dates for this test must be noted by candidates. They can also follow the step-by-step instructions on how to apply for REET online.

    Here's how to register: 

    • Visit the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers official website at reetbser2022.in.
    • Click the REET Application Form 2022 link on the homepage. (This feature will be active shortly.)
    • Register as a new user and then login to fill out the form.
    • Fill out the form completely, including all personal and academic information as requested.
    • Upload the required documentation and pay the application fees.
    • After submitting your REET application, print a copy for future reference.

    Fees

    Candidates who enrolled for REET 2021 will not be required to pay a registration fee if they choose to take the exam this year. The REET 2021 Level 2 examination result has to be cancelled due to claims of widespread violations. Following this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that previous students will be able to register for REET 2022 for free, and that the number of positions would be expanded from 32,000 to 62,000.

    Eligibility criteria

    For level 1, a candidate must have completed senior high school or its equivalent with a minimum of a 50% grade point average or a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Candidates who have completed a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BE.Ed) programme are also eligible to apply. Candidates in their last year of study are also eligible to apply.

    For level 2: The candidate must hold a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree in addition to graduating or post-graduation with at least 50% marks.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
