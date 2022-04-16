Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSE, ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today; here's how to download it

    According to the CISCE timetable, the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 examinations will begin on April 26 and the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exams will begin on April 15. Previously, on March 4, the CISCE issued the timetable, which planned the ISC Semester 2 from April 25 to June 6.

    ICSE ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today here s how to download it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE), which administers the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 semester examinations, is expected to announce admission cards for semester 2 tests this week. Admit cards for ICSE and ISC semester 2 examinations will be available soon on the council's official website, cisce.org.

    According to the CISCE timetable, the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 examinations will begin on April 26 and the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exams will begin on April 15. Previously, on March 4, the CISCE issued the timetable, which planned the ISC Semester 2 from April 25 to June 6.

    Here's how you can download the admit card: 

    Step 1: Navigate to cisce.org.
    Step 2: The admission card download link will be posted on the school's bulletin board.
    Step 3: Click on the link and fill out the form with the necessary information.
    Step 4: Download and print the admission card.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here

    Students must remember to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam location on the day of the exam. They should read all of the exam-related instructions and follow them after downloading it.

    The semester 2 tests are 1.5 hours in length. Students will have 10 minutes to peruse the question paper during the examination. On the day of the test, the Question Paper will be made accessible at 1:50 p.m. This year, CISCE, like many other boards, is holding final examinations in two semesters for the year 2022. While semester 1 examinations have been concluded and results have been announced, semester 2 exams will take place this month.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here-dnm

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here

    CBSE Class 10 12 term 2 admit card released step by step guide to download it gcw

    CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 admit card released; step-by-step guide to download it

    REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the details - adt

    REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the details

    CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details and learn to download admit card here - adt

    CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details and learn to download admit card here

    AP POLYCET 2022: Application process commences, here are all details - adt

    AP POLYCET 2022: Application process commences, here are all details

    Recent Stories

    Japan s population plummeted by 640000 in 2021 records biggest drop gcw

    Japan's population plummeted by 640,000 in 2021, records biggest drop

    WhatsApp introduces Communities features among others all about it gcw

    WhatsApp introduces Communities features among others; all about it

    Did Ranu Mondal get married? Singer gets trolled, watch video RBA

    Did Ranu Mondal get married? Singer gets trolled, watch video

    Was NASA Twitter account hacked Here s what netizens feel gcw

    Was NASA Twitter account hacked? Here's what netizens feel

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon RBA

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon