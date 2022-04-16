ICSE, ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today; here's how to download it

According to the CISCE timetable, the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 examinations will begin on April 26 and the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exams will begin on April 15. Previously, on March 4, the CISCE issued the timetable, which planned the ISC Semester 2 from April 25 to June 6.

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE), which administers the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 semester examinations, is expected to announce admission cards for semester 2 tests this week. Admit cards for ICSE and ISC semester 2 examinations will be available soon on the council's official website, cisce.org.

According to the CISCE timetable, the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 examinations will begin on April 26 and the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exams will begin on April 15. Previously, on March 4, the CISCE issued the timetable, which planned the ISC Semester 2 from April 25 to June 6.

Here's how you can download the admit card:

Step 1: Navigate to cisce.org.

Step 2: The admission card download link will be posted on the school's bulletin board.

Step 3: Click on the link and fill out the form with the necessary information.

Step 4: Download and print the admission card.

Students must remember to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam location on the day of the exam. They should read all of the exam-related instructions and follow them after downloading it.

The semester 2 tests are 1.5 hours in length. Students will have 10 minutes to peruse the question paper during the examination. On the day of the test, the Question Paper will be made accessible at 1:50 p.m. This year, CISCE, like many other boards, is holding final examinations in two semesters for the year 2022. While semester 1 examinations have been concluded and results have been announced, semester 2 exams will take place this month.