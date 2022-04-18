Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here

    The National Testing Agency has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2022 from April 18 to April 25. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    The JEE Main 2022 application window has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) (session 1). Candidates who wish to register and haven't done yet can register now. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The revised application time starts from April 18 to April 25. 

    The official statement read that the persistent demand from the student to reopen the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2022 - Session 1, and so to support them, they have provided an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main), 2022 Session 1. 

    Following the alteration, the session 1 examination will be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

    How to apply:
    1) Navigate the official site of the JEE main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    2) Click the JEE Main 2022 registration link from the homepage.
    3) Fill in registration details and click on submit.
    4) Now, log in to the account and fill in the application form.
    5) Upload the required documents.
    6) Pay the application fee.
    7) Download the page.
    8) Print a hard copy for further need. 

    Also Read: REET 2022: Registrations to begin today, know eligibility criteria, how to apply and more

    Also Read: KEAM 2022: Exams postponed, check the new date here

    Also Read: ICSE, ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today; here's how to download it

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
