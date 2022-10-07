Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on hold till further orders, says NCERT

    The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has saidNational Talent Search Scheme, under which the NTSE examination is held, has been stalled till further orders.

    The central sector scheme funded by the Ministry of Education was approved till March 31, 2021, and further implementation of the scheme has not been approved, it added.

    "The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India (Gol). NCERT is an implementing agency for NTS scheme. The Scheme was approved till 31 March, 2021," Indrani S. Bhaduri, Professor and Head of NCERT's Educational Survey Division, said.

    "The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and has been stalled till further orders. This is for the information of all concerned," NCERT said. 

    NTSE exam is held for awarding scholarships to meritorious students up to doctorate level. Students at Class 10 can appear in the exam.

    Selected candidates receive Rs 1,250 per month in classes 11 and 12, Rs 2,000 per month during UG, PG and scholarship as per UGC rules at PhD level.

    Candidates first appear in the exam in state level (stage 1) and after that, at national level (stage 2) which leads to scholarships.

