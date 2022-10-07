Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi Court likely to pronounce key verdict on carbon dating 'Shivling' today

    Advocate Vishnu Jain representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid matter said, "The Hindu side demanded that the ASI conduct a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling'. We have also demanded a carbon dating of Argha and the area around it".

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    The Varanasi Court is likely to announce its judgement on Friday, October 7, in connection with the Hindu side's plea for carbon dating of what they termed as 'Shivling' inside the mosque. 

    The Hindu side had claimed that a 'Shivling' was found in the premises near the 'wazukhana' during the videography survey of the mosque premises, which was ordered by the court.

    However, the Muslim side contradicted the claim and have stated that the structure found was a 'fountain'. The Hindu side had then submitted an application on September 22 that sought a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be 'Shivling'.

    On September 29, the Varanasi Court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case after hearing both sides' arguments. The bench of Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh will deliver the order.

    Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.

    Meanwhile, two other cases with relation to the Gyanavapi mosque-Shringar Gauri controversy is also likely to be heard today. Pertaining to the demand from the court to worship the Shivling found in Gyanvapi, a case filed on behalf of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda.

    The second in connection with the case demanding to hand over the 'Shivling' site found in Gyanvapi to the Hindus. Hearing on both applications is to be held in the court of Senior Civil Judge Kumudlata Tripathi today.

    Earlier, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of 'Argha' and the area around it.

    Advocate Vishnu Jain representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid matter said, "The Hindu side demanded that the ASI conduct a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling'. We have also demanded a carbon dating of Argha and the area around it".

    Earlier, an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed a PIL that sought the appointment of a committee/commission under a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi.The appeal filed by seven devotees sought direction from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the nature of the structure found on the Gyanvapi campus.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
