    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download

    MHT CET PCB Admit Cards 2022 can be downloaded from the official website, mahacet.org.
     

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download - adt
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Admit Card 2022, online for the PCB group. MHT CET PCB Admit Cards 2022 can be downloaded from the official website, mahacet.org. The download instructions are available here.

    MHT CET Admit Card 2022 PCB group is for exams scheduled from August 12 to August 20, 2022. While the MHT CET will begin on August 5, 2022, only the PCM exam will be available. Both PCB and PCM exams are held separately, and admit cards for both groups have now been released.

    To download the MHT CET admit card online, candidates need their application number and date of birth. They can also use the step-by-step instructions provided here to download this admit card.

    Know how to download the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022:
    1) Candidates must go to the official website, mahacet.org
    2) Click on the link, 'MHT CET 2022 PCB Group Download Admit Card.'
    3) Key in the required login details, such as application number and date of birth
    4) The MHT CET Admit Card PCB will be displayed
    5) Download and take a printout of a copy

    This PCB admits cards must be downloaded and printed by everyone. They will not be permitted to take the exam unless they have this admit card. Please remember that the MHT CET PCB Admit Card will also be useful when checking results later. 

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
